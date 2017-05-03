Eau Claire man charged with sexually assaulting numerous children

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire man faces charges of sexually assaulting at least seven children.



Israel Snow faces seven counts of child sexual assault. According to the criminal complaint, seven children told investigators that Snow had repeatedly assaulted them over the past several years. They ranged in age from five to twelve years old.



They told investigators that those assaults took place in Cadott and Eau Claire.



Some of the alleged victims told investigators that Snow threatened to kill them, or their parents, if they said anything. One said Snow even brandished a knife during the assaults. Another child said Snow claimed he had already told her mother about the contact and that her mother said it was okay.



Police say Snow admitted to some of the attacks but denied others, calling the children "storytellers."



Snow is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He will return to court on May 16.