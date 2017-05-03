Trevor Anderson Transferring To Wisconsin

Green Bay, Stevens Point (WQOW) -- Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson announces via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he's transferring from UW-Green Bay to the University of Wisconsin.



As a senior at Stevens Point Area Senior High School, Anderson was named the Associated Press State Player of the year, and shared Mr. Basketball honors (from Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association) with teammate Sam Hauser. Anderson and Hauser helped the Panthers win two straight WIAA state titles.



As a freshman at UWGB, Anderson started 20 games before being sidelined with an injury. He averaged 9.8 points per game this past season with the Phoenix.