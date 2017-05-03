Mike Sinz Transitioning From Mondovi To EC Memorial

Mondovi, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The last 48 hours have been extremely busy for new Eau Claire Memorial head football coach Mike Sinz.



Sinz, who's been the head coach at Mondovi for the past eight seasons, is finishing the school year there, while getting a jump start on next season with the Old Abes. Sinz says while it wasn't an easy decision to leave Mondovi and the Buffaloes' program, he's excited about the future in Eau Claire and at Memorial.



"It's a premiere high school, it's one of the biggest high schools in northwest Wisconsin, and you know, they always have good athletes and good kids," says Sinz, "and I can remember playing them in high school, they were always very, very tough, and athletic, and just a lot of things appealed to me, I love the city of Eau Claire, and I went to UW-Eau Claire, I always kind of in the back of my mind, I always kind of wanted to get back there, so opportunity knocks, and I'm glad I'm an Old Abe."

Sinz says he has a long to-do list of things he wants to do before high school football practice begins in early August.



"Tonight I have a meeting with two assistant coaches, up in Eau Claire at 6:30," Sinz says, "and Friday I'm going to try to get in the weight room at Memorial, next Wednesday there's a meeting with the kids before school, so there's a lot of things to do but it's exciting, and I have a list, obviously, of about 50 things that I have to go through and get done, like you said, the season's three months away, and our kids have to realize that, that we don't have a lot of time to waste, we have to get in the weight room, we have to get bigger, faster, stronger, because the schedule that we play is extremely tough."



Sinz takes over a Memorial football program that's made the WIAA playoffs in five of the last six seasons. The Old Abes will return some key players from last year's team.