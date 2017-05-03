UWEC Confident Heading Into WIAC SB Tournament

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- UW-Eau Claire takes an 8-game winning streak into the WIAC Softball Tournament.



The Blugolds are the #4 seed for the tourney, and will face 5th-seeded UW-Stout in the opening round at 10:00 A.M., Friday, at Whitewater. UWEC went 8-6 in conference this season, but those six losses came by a total of six runs. Eau Claire did close the season on an eight-game win streak: four non-conference wins, and four more against WIAC opponents.



"The last four games now should be confidence-builders for us, and that's the biggest thing right now," says UW-Eau Claire head coach Leslie Huntington, "we've got the skills that we need to get the job done, we just have to believe that we can do it, and we have to have confidence going into next weekend and I think that's what the last four games have helped us with."