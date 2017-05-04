Experts warn of rare, deadly tick-borne disease

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Health experts believe this summer could be the worst tick season yet.

“Wisconsin is just a very heavy hit area for ticks,” Lincoln County Public Health Nurse Kristi Krombholz said. “We do see more tick disease coming through Wisconsin each year.”

Powassan is a rare and deadly tick-borne disease found in the Badger State.

“We had one case in Lincoln County in the last 14 years and about 20 cases in Wisconsin in the last 14 years,” she said. “We see a little more neurological symptoms. You might be confused, have memory loss and might have some loss of balance.”

Like Lyme Disease, Powassan is spread by the deer ticks, but has no treatment.

“It's just supportive measures for somebody,” she said. "About 10-15 percent of people that do get impacted have neurological problems afterward."

Krombholz said the best prevention is wearing long clothing and using repellent. Experts said it's also important to keep an eye on your pets.

The Wausau Animal Hospital has been seeing dogs with tick bites since February.

“They're everywhere and they're terrible in this area,” Dr. Jaime Gifford said.

Gifford hasn't seen any cases of Powassan but deals with Lyme Disease regularly.

“When it effects their kidneys, the prognosis is pretty poor,” she said.

Gifford said there are multiple prevention methods for dogs, including oral chews and collars.