5/4: Swinging for a Cure

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- One of the best golf events is coming to the area in just two short weeks, and it's for a good cause.

Swinging for a Cure Golf Outing

Friday, May 19 at Hickory Hills Golf Course

It is a fun day of golfing, great food, and prizes. This golf event unites golfers of all skill levels, playing 18 holes of golf to make an impact in the lives of children suffering from cancer and other catastrophic diseases. With your support we can assure the lifesaving work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continues, and that the children in northwestern Wisconsin and across the world receive the finest care possible at no cost to their families. Morrie's Mazda is offering up a free car to anyone who hits a hole-in-one! Prestige Auto and RV is offering a camper for a hole-in-one!

Day of Activities Includes:

18 Holes of Golf and Cart

Registration 10:00 a.m. Shotgun start 11:30 a.m.

Dinner, Auction, Raffles & Games

For additional information, please contact by Email or read more ONLINE.

