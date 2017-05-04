5/4: 10th Annual Wine & Cheese Event

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The 10th Annual Wine and Cheese Event is just over a week away, but there's still time to get your ticket.

10th Annual Wine & Cheese Event:

Saturday, May 13, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at HOM Furniture

Guests will enjoy an assortment of wines and craft beers, an array of meats and cheeses, heavy hors d' oeuvres, enticing desserts and a white chocolate fountain. Guests can purchase member made items, enjoy live music, and buy raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes.

New this year: a raffle. We've secured ten amazing prizes, each with a minimum value of $500. We're so excited about these prizes, and we know you will be too!

A private wine-paired dinner for 10 at the Local Lounge

The "Wall of Red" featuring a selection of red wines

The "Wall of White" featuring a selection of white wines

A 4' chainsaw woodcarving by Syryczuk Carvings (Ser-ree-checks)



Raffle tickets are 5 for $20, an arm's length for $30, or a wingspan for $50

TICKETS: $65.00 per person. Tickets may be bought ONLINE or stopping in at the Boys & Girls Club, Mary Markquart Center.

The funds generated from this event are used for operations and programing at the Mary Markquart Center.

