5/4: 10th Annual Wine & Cheese Event

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The 10th Annual Wine and Cheese Event is just over a week away, but there's still time to get your ticket.
10th Annual Wine & Cheese Event:
Guests will enjoy an assortment of wines and craft beers, an array of meats and cheeses, heavy hors d' oeuvres, enticing desserts and a white chocolate fountain. Guests can purchase member made items, enjoy live music, and buy raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes.
New this year: a raffle. We've secured ten amazing prizes, each with a minimum value of $500. We're so excited about these prizes, and we know you will be too!
Raffle tickets are 5 for $20, an arm's length for $30, or a wingspan for $50
TICKETS: $65.00 per person. Tickets may be bought ONLINE or stopping in at the Boys & Girls Club, Mary Markquart Center.
The funds generated from this event are used for operations and programing at the Mary Markquart Center.
