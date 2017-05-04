Adopt-A-Pet: Pikachu

Meet our Pet of the Day: Pikachu!

Pikachu is not a Pokemon character, he's a big strong manly cat. He is 1 1/2 years old. He arrived at the shelter as a stray in mid-October. Pikachu is very friendly and outgoing. He enjoys kids, so he'll do just fine if you have kids.

If you're interested in Pikachu, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.

