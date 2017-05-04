Eau Claire doctor: Fruits and vegetables may be to blame for seasonal allergy symptoms

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Seasonal allergies are a commodity right now, and sometimes symptoms can even arise after eating certain foods.

Dr. Adela Taylor from Mayo Clinic Health System said breathing in tree pollen isn't the only way to have an allergic reaction to them. People can experience symptoms just by eating certain raw fruits and vegetables that have similar proteins to the pollens they are allergic to. This can actually be defined as Pollen Food Allergy Syndrome, or Oral Allergy Syndrome. Dr. Taylor said that it's a contact reaction; for example, if the protein from an apple touches the inside of the mouth, people can experience itching and their lips and throat can swell up.

"This is the most common food allergy in adults,” Taylor said. “With these particular foods, the protein is what we call, 'heat-labile'. That means if we cook it, it changes and no longer causes problems -- so apple pie, all day long -- raw apples, not so much."

Peaches, carrots and cantaloupe are a few more examples of the various fruits and vegetables that can cause Oral Allergy Syndrome. National Jewish Health has a longer list of fruits and vegetables for further reference, along with signs of syndrome, and how to treat it.

If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned, it's always a good idea to talk to an allergist to determine which foods you can eat and which ones you should avoid.