MISSING: Eau Claire Co. juvenile detention center searching for its missing underdog

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A juvenile detention center in Eau Claire County needs your help.

On its Facebook page, the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center said it is caring for an adoptable pet named “Maggie” from the Eau Claire County Humane Association for its Underdog Program.

The post said a detention center staff and a juvenile took Maggie out for a walk Wednesday night by the Eau Claire County Courthouse when her leash became detached from her collar.

As of Thursday morning, the juvenile detention center said in its Facebook post Maggie is still lost and staff are still looking for her. Staff said Maggie is very timid and does not respond well to her name.

If you see Maggie, call Casey, a program coordinator at the juvenile detention center, at 715-864-6678 or 715-839-6917.

