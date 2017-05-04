UPDATE: Eau Claire Co. Underdog "Maggie" found

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An underdog named, "Maggie", has been found after she went missing Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Casey Velie, a program coordinator with Eau Claire County's Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center, told News 18 Maggie was found at Kwik Trip, located on West Madison Street, around 4 a.m. Thursday by a Kwik Trip employee. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Maggie was reunited with staff and juvenile students.

Maggie went missing Wednesday night when detention center staff and a juvenile took her out for a walk. Staff said Maggie's leash became detached from her collar and she ran away.

Velie said Maggie arrived to Eau Claire County's "Underdog Program" on Monday. The program allows juvenile students to help dogs, like Maggie, get rehabilitated and put up for adoption.

Posted on May 4, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A juvenile detention center in Eau Claire County needs your help.

On its Facebook page, the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center said it is caring for an adoptable pet named “Maggie” from the Eau Claire County Humane Association for its Underdog Program.

The post said a detention center staff and a juvenile took Maggie out for a walk Wednesday night by the Eau Claire County Courthouse when her leash became detached from her collar.

As of Thursday morning, the juvenile detention center said in its Facebook post Maggie is still lost and staff are still looking for her. Staff said Maggie is very timid and does not respond well to her name.

If you see Maggie, call Casey, a program coordinator at the juvenile detention center, at 715-864-6678 or 715-839-6917.

RELATED LINK: UNDERDOG PROGRAM: A unique partnership bringing dogs and jailed teens together