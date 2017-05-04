US to seek social media details from certain visa applicants

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels

More rain in the forecast adds to woes in flooded Midwest

FBI Director James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Hillary Clinton email investigation that emerged 11 days before Election Day.

FBI chief says he had to tell Congress of Clinton email news

President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.

Artists across US take to stage to protest Trump policies

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall of the Massachusetts building, killing three people and injuring nine

The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditions

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nine

A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old pets

The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously ill

President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."

'We will get it done,' says Trump, hopeful of Mideast peace

Singer Alanis Morissette says her former manager stole from her and other clients to fuel a lavish life she couldn't afford.

As one justice settles into his new job at the Supreme Court, is another about to leave.

Forty-two years after he stepped into the ring against Muhammad Ali as a 40-to-1 underdog, Chuck Wepner's business card still has a picture of the moment when he knocked down the champ.

Some Missouri lawmakers say they are so concerned with federal driver's license requirements that they've been willing to defy federal standards and risk hassles for residents trying to fly or enter military installations.

A new poll says nearly 7 in 10 older Americans who spent time in prison are anxious about the amount of money they have saved for retirement.

A senator says he thinks the airline industry has become anti-competitive and is hurting the flying public, and people often tell him they "feel like they're being treated as self-loading cargo rather than as valued consumers.".

The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to reveal its class of 2017.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will press for enforcement of economic sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs when he holds a working lunch Thursday with foreign ministers of the 10-nation Southeast Asia bloc.

Prosecutors say a federal inmate in Atlanta and his fiancée ran an "inmate taxi service," taking inmates around town to restaurants and hotels and returning them to prison in exchange for money.

Republicans say they are ready to push their prized health care bill through the House.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The State Department wants to review social media, email addresses and phone numbers from some foreigners seeking U.S. visas. It's part of the Trump administration's enhanced screening of potential immigrants and visitors.

The department is seeking public comment on the requirement. But it's also requesting White House budget office approval so the plan can take effect for 180 days, beginning May 18.

People would have to provide five years of social media handles and 15 years of travel and work history, as well as the names and dates of birth of all siblings, children and current and former spouses or partners.

The U.S. wouldn't seek social media passwords.

The rules would apply to foreigners identified for extra scrutiny, such as those who've traveled to areas controlled by terrorist organizations.