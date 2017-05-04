Chippewa Co. bridge to close for inspection

(Chippewa County - May 4, 2017) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northwest Region has scheduled testing and inspection on WIS 29 westbound bridge over Chippewa County X, just west of WIS 27, next week.

In order to complete the work, both westbound lanes on WIS 29 at the WIS 27 interchange in Cadott will be closed. The two hour closure will begin Thursday, May 11 at 11 p.m. WIS 29 westbound lanes will reopen Friday morning, May 12 at 1 a.m.

During the closure of WIS 29 westbound, traffic will be detoured via WIS 27 and County Highway X.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s northwest region: