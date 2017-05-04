Neillsville businesses, schools on lock-down after report of possible active shooter

Neillsville (WQOW) - Several area businesses and schools were on lock down in Neillsville Thursday morning.

In a press release, the Neillsville Police Department said it received information of a possible active shooter situation in Neillsville.

Police said Memorial Medical Center, the Neillsville Public School and St. John's Lutheran School were all placed on lock-down as a precaution. Authorities said the lock-down was lifted shortly before 12:45 p.m.

Police said no arrests were made and no criminal charges will be filed. They said there is no danger to the community or surrounding areas. Assisting the situation were officers with the Neillsville Police Department, Clark County Sheriff's Office and Loyal Police Department.