Copy-Green and gold Hutts: If the Packers played in a galaxy far far away

Calling all Star Wars and NFL fans! Imagine what your favorite teams would look like in a galaxy far far away? Now you don't have to.

In honor of May 4, the NFL released Thursday special team artwork for all 32 teams.

Helmets feature Star Wars themed team names and logo designs.

The Green Bay Packers would take represent Jabba the Hutt in green and gold as the Nal Hutta Hutts. The team would take on rivals like the Hoth Wampas (Chicago), the Shili Togrutas (Minnesota), the Dathomir Rancors (Detroit) and the Yavin Rebels (Dallas).

