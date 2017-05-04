UPDATE: Eau Claire Xcel customers react to another proposed rate increase

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Xcel customers could see their rates go up yet again in 2018, and some aren't holding back their frustration.



On Thursday, the company announced it filed an application with the state's Public Service Commission to request new electricity and natural gas rates for 2018. If approved, Xcel said a typical customer would see an increase of about $6 a month on their electric bill and just over a $5 a month increase for natural gas.



Dozens of people sounded off about the proposal on News 18's Facebook page; some saying the rates are too high now, others wanting to know if the increases will ever end.



More than one person pointed out that the continuously increasing rates are hardest on those living on a fixed income. Though Xcel employees told News 18 if customers are struggling to pay their bill, they should contact the company for help.



"We have programs to support customers who have difficulty with their bills," said Don Reck, Xcel's Regional Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs. "There's also programs that we offer that help customers save energy and manage their bills."



Xcel said the new proposed rates are an investment in the company's grid, which would enhance its reliability and maintain its security. That way they can continue to provide safe, clean energy for their 260,000 customers in Wisconsin.

