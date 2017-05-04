Xcel Energy proposes electricity, natural gas rate increase

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Xcel Energy is looking to increase its electricity and natural gas rates for 2018.

On Thursday, Xcel said it filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin requesting for the increase. It said if approved, a typical residential electricity customer would see an increase of about $6 a month on their Xcel bill. A typical residential natural gas customer would see an increase of $5.30 a month.

Xcel said the proposed rate increase would support future improvements and distribution and transmissions systems. Xcel Energy said it provides services to 260,000 residential and business customers in Wisconsin.