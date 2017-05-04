Trump's new school lunch standards won't change meals in Eau Claire schools

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Nutritional guidelines for cafeterias cross the country are set to change, but Eau Claire officials said their school meals are not about to get less healthy.



Starting the 2017-2018 school year, nutritional standards will be relaxed in three key areas: whole grains, salt and milk. Though Sue Brown, the Eau Claire Area School District's food and nutrition director, told News 18 the district doesn't expect to change its meal plan despite the new, less stringent rules.



She said they'll continue serving only whole grain-rich grains and fat-free chocolate milk. When it comes to sodium levels, Brown said the district is meeting the targets currently in place, and they plan to stick with low-sodium level options going forward.



Brown said the district is committed to maintaining the nutritional integrity of its program, which she knows has a lasting effect on students far outside the cafeteria.



"We hear stories of students that are shopping with their parents at the grocery store and they'll see something," Brown said. "This month, for instance, fresh strawberries are starting to be in season. So they'll mention to their parents that they had fresh strawberries at school, and can they get some at home."



Brown said she knows serving healthy options, like whole-grain foods, can get expensive. Though she said the district's priority is providing nutritious meals to students and doesn't foresee them relaxing school standards just to cut costs.