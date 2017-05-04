Culver's gives customers custard for $1, donations benefit FFA

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If you like sweet treats, and supporting the local AG industry, Culver's gave people the chance to do both on Thursday.

It was their "Scoop of Thanks" day, and stores handed out single scoops of custard to customers who donated $1 to the FFA. In a similar event in 2016, the restaurant chain raised more than $56,000 for the organization.

Culver's employees told News 18 they're happy to support farming families year round, not just for one day, because without them, the restaurant just wouldn't be the same.

"From the beef, to the chicken and the dairy products, as well as many of our other products, are sourced from family farmers," said Jake Fredrick, the general manager at the Culver's on Brackett Avenue. "So by supporting the FFA, they in turn provide resources and education for the farmers, for the future, so that we can continue to get the products that we need, so that we can continue serving great food to our guests."

All three Culver's in Eau Claire participated in the "Scoop of Thanks" event, which runs until 10 p.m.