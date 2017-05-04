Eau Claire road construction frustrations

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you live or work towards Eau Claire's west side, your commute is probably looking a lot more orange.



That could be from two separate road repair projects, one on Clairemont Avenue and the other on Short Street, that are leaving some people feeling like they are stuck in the slow lane.



The city told News 18 the two projects are planned separate entities, based on funding. Clairemont Avenue is done by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The funding for Short Street comes from the DOT and the city. Officials said the Short Street construction has been on the books for about a year and, because of where the street is located, the window for when repairs could be done were limited.



"It also serves the purpose for music festivals, for people to access the music festivals, and we have (Eau Claire) Student Transit offer busing for Eau Claire and Altoona," said Eau Claire's city engineer Dave Solberg. "We have a number of demands on Short Street that we tried to fit our construction window in between. We would have the least amount of disruptions to the buses, hopefully be open in time for the music festivals and certainly didn't want to be under construction in the fall again when the buses need to come out."



As for Clairemont Avenue, staff at the DOT said they plan projects about five years in advance. They said this current maintenance project is one that typically takes the whole season to complete, so overlapping the two projects for a few weeks was unavoidable.



City officials told News 18 the Short Street project is on track to finish ahead of schedule and could be completed sometime in June. Both the city and the DOT said they've received very few complaints about the construction.