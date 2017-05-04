UCP changes venue for annual walk in the park event in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For 33 years, the annual “A Walk in the Park” for cerebral palsy has been at Eau Claire's Carson Park, but it is changing venues this year.

The UCP Committee gathered Wednesday night to look over the new site at Owen park and discussed the musical entertainment. The new "River Walk" event is Saturday, May 13. The new 1-mile route runs from Owen Park, across the Water Street Bridge, up Thorp Drive, through the Third Ward and finishing back in Owen Park.

Joey Brownell has participated every year since the walk started, and his wife has joined him for the last four walks. They are excited about the new route and to be leading the fundraiser.

"It's an honor – it's an honor. I mean to be working with UCP, to be working with Gene Amann, and those people over there who help so much with the walk, it's an honor, and it's a privilege," the Brownell's said.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and costs $25, or its free if you raise $25 in pledges.