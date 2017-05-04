UW-Eau Claire fraternity invites dogs on campus for fundraiser - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UW-Eau Claire fraternity invites dogs on campus for fundraiser

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As classes wrap up for UW-Eau Claire students, they were distracted with warm weather, sunshine and wagging tails on Thursday. 

Delta Sigma Phi partnered with emBARK for Delta Sig Dog Days on campus. For a donation of $3, UW-Eau Claire students could pet therapy dogs. All proceeds benefited the Eau Claire County Humane Association. It was the third semester the fraternity tired to help fellow students de-stress for a good cause. 

"Everyone is stressed out with finals coming up really soon," Paul Kittleson with Delta Sigma Phi said. "It is just a really great opportunity for everyone to get outside on a nice day, pet some dogs, have some fun, and raise some money."

Last spring, Delta Sigma Phi raised $500, and this past fall, they gave $600 to the Eau Claire County Humane Society. 

