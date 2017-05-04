Thousands of students have hands-on career exploration in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Thousands of students from all across the Chippewa Valley tested dozens of career opportunities Thursday in Eau Claire.

More than 3,000 students from 35 middle and high schools attended the 16th Annual Career Venture at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center. Businesses hosted hands-on exhibits where students could practice being things like a firefighter, police officer or construction worker.

"It is very important in the K-12 system that we introduce kids to careers that are available here locally and do that at an early age so they want to work here later on, choose a university or technical college, stay in those communities that they live in and work in those businesses," said Ginger Dutton, Workforce Resource coordinator.

There was a strong focus on careers in manufacturing, science, technology and engineering.

"There's always going to be a need for people with skills in the technical trades, construction, manufacturing, production work," Collin Van Ryen said. Van Ryen is current a welding fabrication student at CVTC. "It is a good career to get into. There's a lot of places that are hiring in the area."

Workforce Resource hoped the event will help students find an interest in a career area to help choose classes for future semesters.