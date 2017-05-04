Polk Co man charged with abuse after child suffers severe brain injury

Polk County (WQOW) -- A village president in Polk County has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse.



Brian Beseler, of Dresser, was charged at the Polk County courthouse Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, he was watching his girlfriend's son on April 21, when the 4-year-old was severely injured. The boy's doctor says he suffered a severe brain injury, saying part of the skull had to be removed to relieve the swelling.



The victim's older sister told police that Beseler was often physical with the boy, and would force him to sleep in the kitchen or a closet in nothing but his underwear or a diaper.



Beseler told police the child ran into a door jamb while they were playing. He was later asked to take a polygraph test. Beseler initially accepted the offer from police, but later declined after consulting with an attorney.



The boy's doctor told police a child hitting his head against a door frame would not cause such a severe injury. According to the report, the boy was in grave condition.



Beseler is free on $25,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is July 7.