Assembly GOP plan would raise taxes on gas, eliminate key income tax deductions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican leaders in the State Assembly unveiled a far-reaching transportation plan Thursday that would raise taxes on gasoline, while cutting income taxes down to a flat tax of just four percent by 2028.

Polls have consistently showed a majority of Wisconsin residents agree state roads need improvements, but Republicans at the State Capitol haven't been able to agree on how to fund them.

Assembly Republicans said any fixes have to be paid for up front.

"We are continuing to borrow more and more money and at some point we are going to max out the state's credit card. We're coming awfully close," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington).



For every dollar Wisconsin currently spends on transportation, 23 cents goes towards paying down debt.

The Assembly Republican plan would cut current borrowing levels by $300 million dollars.

They also want to raise revenues for roads by changing how gas is taxed and priced.

Their plan calls for a 5 cent cut on the state's gasoline tax, from 31 to 26 cents per gallon

But the plan would subject gas to the state sales tax - adding about 11 cents to gallon of gas costing $2.33.

The final change reduces the state's minimum markup on gas.

Right now, before gas even gets to the pump, the State of Wisconsin requires retailers to mark it up by 9.18 percent. Republicans want to drop the minimum markup to three percent.

"At the end of the day, do I think people are going to go to the pump and be like 'holy cow, I cannot believe I'm paying so much more for gas.' I don't think that's gonna happen," said Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) who authored the plan.

But the Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates that new formula would cost taxpayers an additional $382 million at the pump over the next two years.

The plan also includes an increase in registration fees for hybrid and electric vehicles to bring in an additional $4.8 million over the 2017-19 biennium.

The total boost in revenue would equal out to roughly $313 million over two years.

Even though it started as a transportation plan, Assembly Republicans also included a long-term cut in state income taxes that eventually establishes a flat tax of four percent by 2028.

Rep. Dale Kooyenga said reducing that rate for everyone was a key to the state's economic growth.

But the plan also eliminates a number of tax credits that middle-income earners use to reduce their burden.

It would eliminate:

- The Working Families Credit, which eliminates or decreases state income tax liability for individuals with an income below $10,000 ($19,000 for married couples)

- The Rent Credit, which allows renters to deduct up to $300 per year

- The Married Couple Credit, which allows couples to deduct up to $480 per year

- The Alternative Minimum Tax, which stands at 6.5%.

But the plan would give tax breaks to higher income households by:

- allowing individuals over age 70 to exclude from taxable income up to $100,000 distributed from a traditional (pre-tax) IRA directly to a charitable organization.

- reducing the rate for individuals who claim the Manufacturing and Agriculture credit from 7.5% to 7.45 percent in 2018, all the way down to the flat tax rate of 4 percent in 2028.

The plan would also phase out the first dollar credit used to reduce school tax rates for homeowners. That credit averages $67 per household for the current tax year.

It would also reduce the increase in the school levy tax credit proposed in Gov. Walker's budget, costing the average homeowner about $12 per year.

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) sharply criticized the plan after reviewing the tax implications of it.

"It would increase what consumers pay in taxation on gasoline by $382 million overall and the income tax changes would lead to many middle class families actually paying more in state taxes in this biennium and next," wrote Sen. Nass in a statement. "I can't support adding the state sales tax on gasoline and won't support any budget that increases state income taxes on middle class families."

Democrats also hammered the proposal, calling it unfair to working families.

"Once again, Republicans have made tax breaks for the wealthy their top priority, whether it be in Madison or Washington D.C.," said Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha). "In Madison, Republicans released another half-baked transportation 'plan' that they acknowledge will not solve the transportation funding problems we have in Wisconsin. Instead, it gives tax breaks to the richest and raises certain taxes for thousands of Wisconsin families. Worse, this poison pill is going to hurt Wisconsin workers and small businesses."