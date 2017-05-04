HS Sports - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Thursday

Posted:
EC North blanks Rice Lake EC North blanks Rice Lake
EC Regis beats Stanley-Boyd EC Regis beats Stanley-Boyd
Chippewa Falls celebrates a Gillian Schaller HR vs. EC North Chippewa Falls celebrates a Gillian Schaller HR vs. EC North
Abigail Stow scores 5 goals as EC Memorial blanks Rice Lake Abigail Stow scores 5 goals as EC Memorial blanks Rice Lake

HS BASEBALL
Big Rivers

RICE LAKE   0
EAU CLAIRE NORTH   11, F-5 INN.
ECN: Nick Hestekin, Sam Stange, Noah Hanson combine to throw no-hitter
Warriors: 1-5 (4-8), Huskies: 7-0 (11-1)

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   12
RIVER FALLS   0
Old Abes: 4-2 (11-3), Wildcats: 3-2 (4-3)

MENOMONIE   0
HUDSON   11, F-5 INN.
Mustangs: 0-9 (5-11), Raiders: 2-3 (2-4)

Western Cloverbelt

STANLEY-BOYD   2
EAU CLAIRE   6
Orioles: 4-4 (8-7), Ramblers: 8-1 (14-1)

OSSEO-FAIRCHILD   0
ALTOONA   18, F-5 INN.
Thunder: 4-5 (6-8), Railroaders: 7-1 (8-2)

FALL CREEK   3
McDONELL CENTRAL   7
Crickets: 0-8 (0-12), Macks: 4-2 (5-4)

Eastern Cloverbelt

NEILLSVILLE   5
GREENWOOD   6

Heart O'North

BLOOMER   12
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER   1

CUMBERLAND   10
LADYSMITH   4

NORTHWESTERN   5
SPOONER   1

Dunn-St. Croix

ELK MOUND   2
DURAND   4

COLFAX   0
MONDOVI   7

Dairyland

AUGUSTA   2
ELEVA-STRUM   9

COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   23
BLAIR-TAYLOR   5, F-5 INN.
 

HS SOFTBALL
Big Rivers

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   3
CHIPPEWA FALLS   6

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   1   
CHIPPEWA FALLS   12, F-5 INN.
Huskies: 2-6 (3-14), Cardinals: 5-1 (11-4) 

HUDSON   4
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   1

HUDSON   8
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   7
Raiders: 3-1 (6-3), Old Abes: 2-4 (5-9)

Western Cloverbelt

STANLEY-BOYD   8
EAU CLAIRE REGIS   4

Eastern Cloverbelt

GREENWOOD   4
NEILLSVILLE   1

Heart O'North

CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER   0
BLOOMER   23, F-5 INN.
Blackhawks: Aliya Seibel no-hitter, 11 K's

LADYSMITH   1
CUMBERLAND   10

Dunn-St. Croix

ELMWOOD   4
PLUM CITY   5

COLFAX   15
DURAND   1, F-6 INN.

Dairyland

AUGUSTA   6
ELEVA-STRUM   1

INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON   10
WHITEHALL   0, F-6 INN.

INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON   12
WHITEHALL   1, F-5 INN. 

COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   2
BLAIR-TAYLOR   3

Lakeland

BIRCHWOOD   3
FLAMBEAU   6
 

GIRLS HS SOCCER
Big Rivers

RICE LAKE   0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   9
ECM: Abigail Stow 5 goals
Warriors: 2-4 (6-4), Old Abes: 8-0 (9-2)

Non-Conference

SUPERIOR   0
EAU CLAIRE NORTH   3

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.