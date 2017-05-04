HS Sports - Thursday

HS BASEBALL
Big Rivers
RICE LAKE 0
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 11, F-5 INN.
ECN: Nick Hestekin, Sam Stange, Noah Hanson combine to throw no-hitter
Warriors: 1-5 (4-8), Huskies: 7-0 (11-1)
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 12
RIVER FALLS 0
Old Abes: 4-2 (11-3), Wildcats: 3-2 (4-3)
MENOMONIE 0
HUDSON 11, F-5 INN.
Mustangs: 0-9 (5-11), Raiders: 2-3 (2-4)
Western Cloverbelt
STANLEY-BOYD 2
EAU CLAIRE 6
Orioles: 4-4 (8-7), Ramblers: 8-1 (14-1)
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD 0
ALTOONA 18, F-5 INN.
Thunder: 4-5 (6-8), Railroaders: 7-1 (8-2)
FALL CREEK 3
McDONELL CENTRAL 7
Crickets: 0-8 (0-12), Macks: 4-2 (5-4)
Eastern Cloverbelt
NEILLSVILLE 5
GREENWOOD 6
Heart O'North
BLOOMER 12
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 1
CUMBERLAND 10
LADYSMITH 4
NORTHWESTERN 5
SPOONER 1
Dunn-St. Croix
ELK MOUND 2
DURAND 4
COLFAX 0
MONDOVI 7
Dairyland
AUGUSTA 2
ELEVA-STRUM 9
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 23
BLAIR-TAYLOR 5, F-5 INN.
HS SOFTBALL
Big Rivers
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 3
CHIPPEWA FALLS 6
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS 12, F-5 INN.
Huskies: 2-6 (3-14), Cardinals: 5-1 (11-4)
HUDSON 4
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 1
HUDSON 8
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 7
Raiders: 3-1 (6-3), Old Abes: 2-4 (5-9)
Western Cloverbelt
STANLEY-BOYD 8
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 4
Eastern Cloverbelt
GREENWOOD 4
NEILLSVILLE 1
Heart O'North
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 0
BLOOMER 23, F-5 INN.
Blackhawks: Aliya Seibel no-hitter, 11 K's
LADYSMITH 1
CUMBERLAND 10
Dunn-St. Croix
ELMWOOD 4
PLUM CITY 5
COLFAX 15
DURAND 1, F-6 INN.
Dairyland
AUGUSTA 6
ELEVA-STRUM 1
INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 10
WHITEHALL 0, F-6 INN.
INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 12
WHITEHALL 1, F-5 INN.
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 2
BLAIR-TAYLOR 3
Lakeland
BIRCHWOOD 3
FLAMBEAU 6
GIRLS HS SOCCER
Big Rivers
RICE LAKE 0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 9
ECM: Abigail Stow 5 goals
Warriors: 2-4 (6-4), Old Abes: 8-0 (9-2)
Non-Conference
SUPERIOR 0
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 3
