Police resolve situation on Eau Claire's Western Ave.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A heavy police presence was seen on Eau Claire's north side on Thursday. Police say they responded to a call for a disturbance involving a loud 'boom' and a 'flash'.



Kyle Roder with the Eau Claire Police Department tells News 18 that police still do not know exactly what caused the incident, but they say a window at the location was broken. Roder did say that officers found no evidence that a gun had been fired.



Police did take one man into custody while they investigated, but no one was arrested.



The investigation into the incident is ongoing.