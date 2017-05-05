D.C. Everest Parents look for answer after son hospitalized following school incident

Weston (WAOW) -- A Wausau family is looking for answers after their son was taken from school in an ambulance with a concussion.

Collyn Hunter, a 9th grade student at DC Everest Junior High School said he was purposefully shoved and tripped while in the hallway at school mid-April.

"Right when I was bringing my right foot back, I felt a foot hit my ankle, my Achilles tendon, and then I was shoved," said Hunter.

When he fell to the ground he was convulsing. He was taken to the hospital where he was told he had a severe concussion.

"I couldn't really see anything, everything was just black," said Hunter.

Hunter said he couldn't quite see who tripped him and whether it was the same person that shoved him. He spent several hours in the hospital and took a few days off of school because of his concussion symptoms.

The student who pushed him was given a two day suspension. Hunter and his family said they don't think enough action has been taken against the student who allegedly shoved him.

"We're downright furious nothing has been done," said Travis Manteuffel, Collyn's stepfather.

Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks said they investigated the incident but they said it wasn't enough to press charges. Manteuffel said the school district said it was just two friends horsing around. Rick Yawn, the dad of the boy who shoved Collyn said he agrees.

"He didn't mean anything by it, it was just two kids rough housing, boys will be boys," said Yawn. "It was a complete accident."

The entire incident was captured on school surveillance video, however the school will not release the tape to Newsline 9 and Hunter's family said they haven't been shown the tape either.

"We want to watch the video, we want to know exactly what happened, we want to see it being done," said Manteuffel.

Hunter said he was never contacted by police or the school about what happened.

"The fact that I wasn't ever even talked to by a principal or anything like that makes it seems like it was handled silly like they didn't even care it happened," said Hunter.

Yawn said his son has felt terrible since the incident happened.

"This is ruining my son's life," said Yawn. "My son isn't a bully."

Manteuffel and Yawn said they want to see the video from the school to get a better idea of what happened.

Newsline 9 reached out to the DC Everest Junior High School and the district, but they will not comment on the incident or release the video.