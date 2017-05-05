Measles outbreak in Minneapolis prompting Dane County Health to issue vaccine alert

Madison (WKOW) -- A Measles outbreak in the Twin Cities is prompting a local health alert.

"We're very concerned, they have a lot of cases in Minneapolis," Public Health Madison & Dane County RN Diane McHugh said.

"41 cases in the area," she added about the scary situation.

"Measles is really the most contagious disease in the world, it is extremely easily spread in the air, just in breathing," McHugh explained.

In 39 of the current Minneapolis cases, kids didn't have or complete their MMR Vaccine.

"A third of those kids have been hospitalized, they've been so sick," McHugh said.

It's why McHugh's department is urging families to take the simple precaution.

"By being immunized on time, with the vaccine that's recommended," she said.

Right now, 83% of Dane County children under two are vaccinated for MMR, it's a number McHugh would like to see rise. Especially since they offer the 97% effective shot for free to those without insurance.

State law mandates MMR Vaccines be given to any children in day cares. The immunization must be completed before kindergarten.