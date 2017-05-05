SPECIAL REPORT: 911 Abuse

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Police and fire departments across the entire country are ready to respond to any emergency at the drop of a dime, however, they need to weed through all of the nuisance calls they see on a regular basis.

About one in five 911 calls are considered a "nuisance," according to data from the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office.

"Tying up those lines with non-emergency matters could really hinder us if we're trying to deal with an emergency locally," said Communications Officer with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Mike Caylor. "We get more nuisance calls and pocket dials than anything else."

For the Wausau Fire Department, the nuisance calls are continuously rising year after year. The men and women from Wausau Fire must be ready to respond regardless of the call, or the cost it can have on the department and taxpayers of Wausau.

Numbers continue to rise in the amount of calls received for the Wausau Fire Department. Emergency responses where no treatment was required spiked 29 percent in just one year.

"People driving and just seeing something that they think is just out of hand, dispatch centers and communities have no choice but to respond," said EMS Chief with the Wausau Fire Department Scott Habeck. "Maybe it's just the business we're in because we care."

However, sometime when people mistakenly call 911, it could help law enforcement.

"People have been arrested based on the information they disclose during a conversation because they didn't know they dialed 911," said Capt. Dale Wisnewski from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders urge everyone to call 911 if they believe they are in any kind of immediate danger and to never hesitate if you think otherwise.

If it is not an emergency, please dial the non-emergency number for your county