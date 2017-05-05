5/5: The 8th Annual Eau Claire Big Rig Truck Show

Eau Claire (Big Rig Truck Show) -- We're still a few months away, but it's never too early to start making plans for the annual truck show in Eau Claire.

The 8th Annual Eau Claire Big Rig Truck Show will feature a number of exciting enhancements to the show. One of which is a change of venue! New for August 18, 19,20, 2017, the show will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds (225 Edward St. Chippewa Falls, WI 54729).

New to the show is the Monster Truck Throwdown in the Northwestern Bank Grand Stands on Friday and Saturday evenings. Six monster trucks and a motor cross stunt team will be sure to thrill crowds of all ages! Tickets are on sale ONLINE or call 715-832-6666.

The truck show will again have free admission to the public (parking $5 per car Friday and Saturday; free parking Sunday). Many outside and inside exhibitors will be set up demonstrating and selling a wide variety of products.

Exhibit Hall A is where guests can find free face painting and a kids' coloring contest sponsored by Allstate Peterbilt, as well as Alex Debogorski, the Original Ice Road Trucker, who will be greeting fans and signing autographs. A Saturday afternoon truck parade will wind through Chippewa Falls.

Live music all weekend from Rich Schroeder and Probable Cause courtesy of River Sates Truck & Trailer will be in the Leinie's Pavilion where the adults will be excited to find the addition of beer sales. Beer will also be available in the Leinie's Beer Garden during the Monster Truck Throwdown. Food will be served from Big Girl Street Foods, the Hubb, Toppers Pizza, the Chippewa Falls Lions Club and the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis.

A Sunday Barbeque Cook Off will be held featuring many area chefs. Drivers can come and relax this year as it will be a park-and-show event with no

official judging; just People's Choice, Kids' Choice & Truckers' Choice awards presented along with prizes on Sunday.

Some of the country's top show trucks with customized interiors, unique light displays, beautiful murals, brilliant chrome work and much more will be showcased. There will be a little bit of everything on display; antique, non-working, custom creations, and even fire trucks, but many are working show trucks showing for the weekend and back to work on Monday. In addition, tractors of all sizes, swat and law enforcement vehicles, and military vehicles be will in attendance.

The Eau Claire Big Rig Truck Show is a community event that brings together people of all ages, and gives them the opportunity to see the world of trucking. The truck show works in conjunction with following local non-profit groups: United Cerebral Palsy of West Central Wisconsin and the Hands Foundation helping homeless veterans and others in need.

To become involved or if you have any questions please feel free to call 715-832-6666.