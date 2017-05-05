5/5: Events at the Eau Claire Children's Theater

Eau Claire (ECCT) -- Summer may be soon on the way, and the Eau Claire Children's Theater has some events for you to keep in mind.

The Eau Claire Children's Theatre will hold auditions for the upcoming production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC May 15 & 16 at 7:00 p.m. at ECCT (1814 Oxford Avenue, Eau Claire).

Performed as a concert musical and fully staged with sets and period costumes, this Tony Award-winning musical explores the tangled affairs of actress Desiree Armfeldt and the two men who love her. When everyone gathers for a weekend in the country, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises. Known as Sondheim's "waltz musical" because all of the songs are in 3/4 time, the score features the popular song "Send in the Clowns."

Auditions for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC will take place at 7:00 p.m. Performers should prepare a 30-60 second cutting from any Broadway musical. Lead roles are available for five males ages 18-60, 8 females ages 18-70, 1 girl ages 10-14.

Two public performances are scheduled July 15 & 16 at The State Theatre. For complete audition information visit THIS LINK and click on Auditions.

For those interested in helping behind the scenes, opportunities are available to help with sound and lights, working backstage, and with the costumes and sets, SEND AND EMAIL or call 715-839-8877.