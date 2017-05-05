Adopt-A-Pet: Della

Meet our Pet of the Day: Della!

Della is a mixed breed female, who actually came all the way from Texas. Bob's House is actually fostering her for The Key to Happiness Rescue in DeForest, WI. Della is 7 years old, and she just loves people. She will need an owner who is calm while being assertive, and someone without any other pets or children. Della loves to go on walks, and she's very behaved while on one, sticking right by her leader. Della is on thyroid medication, and is pron to bladder leaks, so just be aware of that.

You can find Della at Bob's House for Dogs.

