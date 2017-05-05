Chippewa Falls road projects

(Posted on June 26, 2017) - Construction Season Weekly Update

Project: Bel Air/Tropicana Boulevard Improvement Project

Limits: Mansfield Street to Terrill Street

Fine grading of base course grading is expected to be completed today. Curb and gutter replacement in mainline C&G and in bumpout areas has been completed. The binder(base) lift of Hotmix is planned for Tomorrow, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Anticipated Project Completion: End of June 2017

=======================================================================

Project: Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Duncan Creek Bridge to STH 124

The final lift of hot mix paving was moved ahead and will be completed today. Traffic will be allowed to use Bridgewater Avenue beginning Saturday morning. Come out to Irvine Park and enjoy Carnival Rides, Animal balloons, Childrens games, face painting, live music and free food at the “Party in the Park”(Hosted by Valley Vineyard Church) on Saturday between 11am and 3pm. On Sunday come to enjoy a Family Fun Day in the park with Kids games, inflatables, face painting and food.

Anticipated Project Completion: June 2017

==========================================================================

Project: Dover Street & Utility Improvement

Project Limits: Terrill Street to Wheaton Street

Curb and gutter and sidewalk work has been completed. Driveways will be completed in the next week with base course and Hot mix Paving to follow.

Anticipated Completion: June 2017

==========================================================================

Project: Dwight Street and Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Wheaton Street to Superior Street

The project has nearly been completed with boulevard restoration and curb stop adjustment remaining.

Anticipated Completion: June 2017

==========================================================================

Project: Water Street & Utility Improvement Project

Anticipated Start Date: After Independence Day, 2017

Anticipated Completion: August /September 2017

===========================================================================

Project: Woodward Avenue & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Greenville Street to Summit Avenue

The final lift of hot mix is tentatively scheduled for next week. Boulevard restoration is nearly complete

Anticipated Completion: June 2017

=========================================================================

Project: STH 124/Chippewa River Bridges

Two-way traffic continues on the SB bridges(West side). The Park Avenue-Main Street-West River Street Detour has been removed. Work is still on standby while analysis is done on the NB bridge Pier 3.

=======================================================================

Project: Chippewa Riverfront – Phase II

The City has received bids on the improvements to the Chippewa Riverfront Phase II. The City awarded the work at the May 16, 2017 council meeting. Phase 2 will include the Amphitheatre, additional landscaping, the Bay Street entry plaza, and a fountain extension.

=====================================================================

FAT FAR is this Sunday June 25th . Tubers can access the River at the Riverfront Park. Please follow the simple rules below.

• No vehicles allowed in the Riverfront Park on walkways or trails. There is ample parking throughout the City.

• Walk on paved walkways and trails, the turf is not established.

• Please help us keep the Park Clean, whatever you bring in you take out.

• Please note, there currently are no bathrooms at the Riverfront Park.

Anticipated Start Date: June 2017 Anticipated Completion: Fall 2017

(Posted on June 2, 2017) - Chippewa Falls 2017 Construction Weekly Update:

Project: STH 124/Chippewa River Bridges

Effective immediately, WIS 124 Bridge through Chippewa Falls will be closed. Traffic will be routed via River Street, Main Street and Park Avenue in the city of Chippewa Falls. Motorists can expect travel delays.

WIS 124 is currently under construction for an improvement project to include bridge deck replacement. During routine bridge inspection, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Structures engineers found material deficiencies in need of further review and repair. The bridge closure is expected to continue throughout the weekend and into next week.

Allow extra time in this area and please be courteous and respectful of other drivers while the bridges are closed. The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Chippewa Falls Street Department have been extremely helpful in assisting with this unforeseen circumstance!

===================================================================

===================================================================

Project: Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Duncan Creek Bridge to STH 124

Rose Garden restoration is well underway. The base lift of hot mix paving is scheduled to be placed this Saturday morning.

The Bernard Willi municipal pool is scheduled to be open this Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 1-5pm. Access to the pool parking lot will be THROUGH IRVINE PARK using the Jefferson Avenue entrance and exit. NO ACCESS will be allowed using Bridgewater Avenue. Please be patient and plan for a few minute delay if you plan to access the pool parking lot during the actual time that the paver will be paving across the pool parking lot entrance. STAY COOL AND ENJOY THE WARM WEATHER IN THE BERNARD WILLI POOL THIS WEEKEND!

Anticipated Project Completion: June 2017

===================================================================

Project: Dover Street & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Terrill Street to Wheaton Street

Curb and gutter work is expected to be done soon. Hot mix paving and restoration will follow.

Anticipated Completion: June 2017

===================================================================

Project: Dwight Street and Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Wheaton Street to Superior Street Hot mix paving is scheduled for this Saturday, June 10, 2017. Sidewalk replacement and restoration of boulevards will continue until completed.

Anticipated Completion: June 2017

===================================================================

Project: Water Street & Utility Improvement Project

Anticipated Start Date: After Independence Day, 2017 Anticipated Completion: August /September 2017

===================================================================

Project: Woodward Avenue & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Greenville Street to Summit Avenue Concrete work is expected to be completed today with boulevard restoration for next week. Hot mix paving is anticipated for the week of June 21.

Anticipated Completion: June 2017

===================================================================

Project: Chippewa Riverfront – Phase II The City has received bids on the improvements to the Chippewa Riverfront Phase II. The City awarded the work at the May 16, 2017 council meeting. Phase 2 will include the Amphitheatre, additional landscaping, the Bay Street entry plaza, and a fountain extension. Anticipated Start Date: June 2017 Anticipated Completion: Fall 2017

(Posted on June 2, 2017) - Chippewa Falls 2017 Construction Weekly Update:

===================================================================

Project: Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Duncan Creek Bridge to STH 124 Street work( base course ) and sidewalk replacement continues to progress with paving anticipated to be completed in the next couple weeks. A water valve will be cutin on Saturday morning. The Rose Garden will be restored in the next couple weeks.

The Bernard Willi municipal pool is scheduled to open this Saturday, June 3, 2017)

Access to the pool parking lot will be THROUGH IRVINE PARK using the Jefferson Avenue entrance and exit. NO ACCESS will be allowed using Bridgewater Avenue.

Anticipated Project Completion: June 2017

===================================================================

===================================================================

===================================================================

===================================================================

===================================================================

Project: STH 124/Chippewa River Bridges

Traffic Control, removals, and construction including abutments, parapets, surface and deck work continue on the eastern bridge of STH 124/Chippewa River. Work is expected to continue on the eastern bridge for the upcoming weeks.

Anticipated Completion: August 2017 Please note, pedestrian traffic on the bridge is not allowed. With the full depth deck repairs in process no one is allowed on the bridge for safety reasons. Any unauthorized persons on the bridge will be subject to a fine.

Please note, this is done for safety reasons as portions of the deck may be removed at full depth and it is important that no persons other than project related personnel are on the structure.

Please use the pedestrian detour and the Veterans Memorial/Main Street Bridge! Thank you for your cooperation!

As of this week, the anticipated date that traffic will be switched over to the eastern bridge is Friday, JUNE 9, 2017

===================================================================

(Posted May 26, 2017) - Chippewa Falls 2017 Construction Weekly Update:

===================================================================

Project: Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Duncan Creek Bridge to STH 124



Underground utility work continued this week along the entire Bridgewater Avenue project. It is anticipated that all underground utility work will be completed next week, with street preparation and concrete curb and gutter to be completed in the next two weeks.



Anticipated Project Completion: June 2017

====================================================================

==================================================================

==================================================================



==================================================================

==================================================================

Project: STH 124/Chippewa River Bridges



Traffic Control, removals, and miscellaneous work continue of the eastern bridge of STH 124/Chippewa River. Work is expected to continue on the eastern bridge for the upcoming weeks.



Anticipated Completion: August 2017

Please note, pedestrian traffic on the bridge is not allowed. With the full depth deck repairs in process no one is allowed on the bridge for safety reasons. Any unauthorized persons on the bridge will be subject to a fine. Please note, this is done for safety reasons as portions of the deck may be removed at full depth and it is important that no persons other than project related personnel are on the structure. Please use the pedestrian detour and the Veterans Memorial/Main Street Bridge! Thank you for your cooperation!

The anticipated date that traffic will be switched over to the eastern bridge is June 6, 2017.

==================================================================

Posted on May 12, 2017:



===================================================================

Project: Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Duncan Creek Bridge to STH 124



Underground utility work continued this week along the entire Bridgewater Avenue project. It is anticipated that all underground utility work will be completed next week, with street preparation and concrete curb and gutter to be completed in the next two weeks.



Anticipated Project Completion: June 2017

====================================================================

==================================================================

==================================================================



==================================================================

==================================================================

Project: STH 124/Chippewa River Bridges



Traffic Control, removals, and miscellaneous work continue of the eastern bridge of STH 124/Chippewa River. Work is expected to continue on the eastern bridge for the upcoming weeks.



Anticipated Completion: August 2017

Please note, pedestrian traffic on the bridge is not allowed. With the full depth deck repairs in process no one is allowed on the bridge for safety reasons. Any unauthorized persons on the bridge will be subject to a fine. Please note, this is done for safety reasons as portions of the deck may be removed at full depth and it is important that no persons other than project related personnel are on the structure. Please use the pedestrian detour and the Veterans Memorial/Main Street Bridge! Thank you for your cooperation!

==================================================================

Posted on May 5, 2017:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Several road projects will soon be underway in Chippewa Falls.

According to the city's assistant city engineer, Robbie Krejci, there will be eight projects this summer. The following projects include:

Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement Project -- project underway, completed June 2016

STH 124/Chippewa River bridges -- project underway, completed August 2017

Dwight Street & Utility Improvement Project -- project underway, completed June 2017

Bel Air/Tropicana Boulevard Improvement Project -- project starts June 2017, completed July 2017

Dover Street & Utility Improvement Project -- project starts May 2017, completed June 2017

Water Street & Utility Improvement Project -- project starts May 2017, completed July 2017

Woodward Avenue & Utility Improvement Project -- project starts May 8, 2017, completed June 2017

Chippewa Riverfront - Phase II -- project starts summer 2017, completed fall 2017

A detailed list of what will be done to each project, as well as detour routes, are attached below.