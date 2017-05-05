Road projects in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Several road projects will soon be underway in Chippewa Falls.
According to the city's assistant city engineer, Robbie Krejci, there will be eight projects this summer. The following projects include:
A detailed list of what will be done to each project, as well as detour routes, are attached below.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.