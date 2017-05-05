Road projects in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Several road projects will soon be underway in Chippewa Falls.

According to the city's assistant city engineer, Robbie Krejci, there will be eight projects this summer. The following projects include:

Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement Project -- project underway, completed June 2016

STH 124/Chippewa River bridges -- project underway, completed August 2017

Dwight Street & Utility Improvement Project -- project underway, completed June 2017

Bel Air/Tropicana Boulevard Improvement Project -- project starts June 2017, completed July 2017

Dover Street & Utility Improvement Project -- project starts May 2017, completed June 2017

Water Street & Utility Improvement Project -- project starts May 2017, completed July 2017

Woodward Avenue & Utility Improvement Project -- project starts May 8, 2017, completed June 2017

Chippewa Riverfront - Phase II -- project starts summer 2017, completed fall 2017

A detailed list of what will be done to each project, as well as detour routes, are attached below.