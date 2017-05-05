Menomonie 24-hour food pantry for pets opens

Menomonie (WQOW) – A 24-hour pet pantry is available outside of the Dunn County Humane Society.

Josh Dalton, the executive director at the Dunn County Humane Society, said staff used to receive numerous calls from people asking for help with acquiring various pet supplies. "And, that's kind of led to, well, I wish we could so something more," Dalton said.

Dalton said they've always donated some of their pet supplies to the Stepping Stones Food Pantry in Menomonie, but their supplies would always run out fast. That's why the humane society decided to create a food pantry of their own, specifically for pets.

The concept is similar to the little libraries around town. It's available 24 hours, and it's right outside of the Dunn County Humane Society in Menomonie. Dalton said it was built over the last couple of months, and it officially launched a couple of weeks ago. He said many people have already used the pantry, and others have donated to it.

"So, it's really kind of come off with a bang,” Dalton said. “We've had a lot of usage with it already. We don't really know who is using it, because it's really kind of anonymous, you don't have to give your name or anything, you can just come and do it. But, it is a great opportunity for people to get what they really need and just kind of get past those kind of tough parts in life."

The pet pantry accepts all kinds of pet supplies, including dog food, cat food and cat litter. The Dunn County Humane Society's website has more information on how you can donate.