Eau Claire police: Sex offender to be released May 10

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Authorities said a sex offender will be released into the Eau Claire community next week.

The Eau Claire Police Department said Richard A. Strand will be released from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center on Wednesday, May 10. Authorities said Strand will be released to a residence on the 2400 block of Fifth Street in Eau Claire.

Strand was convicted in Eau Claire County for first degree sexual assault of a child and first degree of sexual assault.

Police said Strand will be under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services indefinitely and will be under supervision of Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

They said he will be on lifetime GPS monitoring, can only leave his residence in the company of a DHS chaperone, cannot have contact with minors, cannot drink alcohol or enter a tavern, cannot possess electronic devices and must be registered as a lifetime sex offender.