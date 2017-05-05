Clark Co. man dies in fatal farm accident

Neillsville (WQOW) - An area man has died in an agricultural accident on Thursday.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call to a farm in the Township of Green Grove. Authorities said 24-year-old Jason Linder, from Greenwood, was injured when a valve blew off a liquid manure pump and was hit in the face.

Police said Linder was transported to an area hospital but died from his injuries. Authorities said resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The incident remains under investigation.