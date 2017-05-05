Dirt bike crash in Pierce Co. sends man to area hospital - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Dirt bike crash in Pierce Co. sends man to area hospital

Posted:

Pierce County (WQOW) - Authorities are investigating a dirt bike crash that sent one person to the hospital.

On Thursday, shortly before 8 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to a dirt bike crash with injuries near the property of W8210 County Road K in Trimbelle Township.

Police said 20-year-old Adam Walter, from Ellsworth, was operating a dirt bike through a nearby field. Authorities said Walter left the field, went into a small ravine and crashed the dirt bike.

Authorities said Walter was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.