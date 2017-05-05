Dirt bike crash in Pierce Co. sends man to area hospital

Pierce County (WQOW) - Authorities are investigating a dirt bike crash that sent one person to the hospital.
On Thursday, shortly before 8 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to a dirt bike crash with injuries near the property of W8210 County Road K in Trimbelle Township.
Police said 20-year-old Adam Walter, from Ellsworth, was operating a dirt bike through a nearby field. Authorities said Walter left the field, went into a small ravine and crashed the dirt bike.
Authorities said Walter was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
