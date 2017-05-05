Semi-car crash sends Chippewa Falls man to area hospital

Clark County (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man was taken to an area hospital after a crash in Clark County.

On Thursday, shortly after 4 p.m., Clark County authorities responded to a semi-car crash in Clark County near River Avenue. Police said 63-year-old Robert Thorson, from Chippewa Falls, was driving his car west bound on STH 29, in the right lane, at a slower speed.

Police said the semi, driven by 41-year-old Jason Shoemaker, from Wells, Minn., was also traveling west bound and switched lanes to the left lane to pass Thorson.

Authorities said Thorson switched lanes in front of the semi, and the semi was unable to stop and collided with Thorson's car. Police said Thorson had to be extricated from his car and was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. They said Shoemaker was not injured. No citations were issued in the crash.