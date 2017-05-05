Chippewa Co. sees $5.1M increase in visitor spending

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (Press Release) – For the travelers that helped Wisconsin achieve a $700 million increase in tourism economic impact in 2016, it’s all about the fun and memories.

For the state’s tourism industry, it’s big business. And for taxpayers and residents, it’s all about jobs and tax revenue those travelers generate. A study conducted by Tourism Economics shows the impact of tourism on the state’s economy reached $20 billion in 2016, an increase of 3.5 percent from the previous year.

Chippewa County recorded a total of $89.0 million in direct visitor spending, which was an increase of 6%, or $5.1 million, from 2015.

“Tourism plays a critical role in our community and continues to grow. Seeing an increase of 6% over last year gives us momentum and encouragement to continue our marketing outreach in many markets such as Chicago, Quad Cities, and Duluth.” said Jackie Boos. “Last year’s numbers are very encouraging and we have a jam-packed summer of fun and memory making with Northwoods Blues Festival, Leinie's 150th Celebration, the 15th Annual Oktoberfest and many more events. Outside of the events the leisure traveler has a menu of options to make some fun happen. Kayaking, bike riding, wineries, distilleries, shopping, great restaurants and the list truly goes on. There's something for everyone!" Boos concluded.

Statewide, traveler spending generated $1.5 billion in state and local revenue and $1.1 billion in federal taxes.

“Traveler spending has grown an average of 4.5% per year since 2011,” Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett said. “It’s a tremendous credit to the tourism industry in all 72 counties and the work they do to create fun vacation experiences, market their destinations, and provide great customer service that makes travelers want to return to Wisconsin each year.”

Tourism continues to be one of Wisconsin’s most important economic resources. Research shows that tourism advertising goes beyond just promoting vacations; it also positively influences the state’s overall image as a great place to live, find a job, or open a business.

Klett said, “These results also let us know what we are doing is working and that investing in tourism not only benefits the economy, it also influences the way people think about Wisconsin.” The Department of Tourism worked with a national research firm Tourism Economics and Longwoods International to produce the reports.