Beaver Dam schools closed Friday after threatening email sent to assistant principal

UPDATE (WKOW) - Beaver Dam Police and school officials held a press conference Friday morning about the threat made that closed schools Friday.

Officials say at 1:56 a.m. Friday, police were made aware that an assistant principal was sent threatening emails. School officials say the threat was specific to 5th period and that weapons and explosives were involved. The threat also mentioned harming students. Police say that because of the specific threats made, they had to close all schools.

There are two students being interviewed in the investigation of the threats. Officials say they are looking for a third student that is out of state in connection to this threat.

School activities will not continue until they know the threat is over and the students are safe to come back to school. Beaver Dam Police are working with police outside of Wisconsin to locate the third student involved. Until that student is located, school officials say the school will be closed.

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- All schools in the Beaver Dam Unified School District are closed Friday, May 5 because of a safety issue.

The Beaver Dam School District posted the news on its website and its Facebook page early Friday morning. Here is what the Facebook post says:

Good morning All public schools in the Beaver Dam Unified School District will be closed on Friday, May 5. All school related events and activities are canceled today. All offsite advanced placement testing for Beaver Dam High School students is canceled. The school closures are a result of a safety issue we are currently working through in partnership with the Beaver Dam Police Department. We believe we are close to resolving the issue, however in the interest of protecting our students, staff and community, we will not be holding school on Friday. Specific information will be sent to parents and the community by 1:00 on Friday, May 5. We are asking for your help and support as we work with the Beaver Dam Police Department to resolve this very frustrating issue. Thank you. Steve Vessey

Superintendent of Schools

All school-related events and activities are cancelled as well. All offsite Advanced Placement testing for Beaver Dam High School is canceled.

More information will be provided to parents and the community by 1:00 p.m. Friday.

27 News is reaching out to the school district for more information.