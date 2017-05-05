WEEKEND EVENTS: Looking for something to do?

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) – Sunshine this weekend calls for some fun adventure.
The following events will be taking place across the Chippewa Valley on Saturday:
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
Phoenix Park
Opens 7:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
20 vendors with a variety of items: rhubarb, green onion, asparagus, meats, honey, syrup, cheese, bakery, coffee, dressing, toppings, hanging baskets and potted plants
Astronomy Day for the Chippewa Valley
UW-Eau Claire – Phillips Science Hall – Near the planetarium
Displays, solar telescopes, radio telescopes, meteorites, spectra and radioactivity!
Saturday, May 5 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
FREE
Wood, Wine & Cheese Open House
Porter Place, 914 ½ Porter Avenue, Eau Claire
Tim Tyler, from Eau Claire, will have wood furniture on display. Other artisans will showcase their pottery, paintings, jewelry. Wine and cheese will be served.
Saturday, May 6
Lakely Special Event: Derby Day
The Lakely
Televised derby coverage, derby fashion, mint juleps, kubb, a live horse will be present for photo opportunities
Saturday, May 6 (3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)
FREE
Chippewa Valley “It Works Gives Back” to Down Syndrome
225 Edward Street, Chippewa Falls
Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
Vendor, craft, pool and dart tournaments, live music
A fundraising & awareness event
Saturday, May 6 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
$5 ADMISSION
Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Book Sale
400 Eau Claire Street, Eau Claire
Children's, young adult, non-fiction and fiction books will be on sale. Bag sales on Saturday and Sunday feature discount pricing.
Friday, May 5 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)
Saturday, May 6 (1 p.m.-4 p.m.)
The following events will be taking place across the Chippewa Valley on Sunday:
Carson Park, Eau Claire
Sunday, May 7 (Race for the full marathon begins 7:30 a.m.)
Sportscard & Sports Collectible Show - Free Appraisals
Oakwood Mall, 4800 Gold Road, Eau Claire
Sunday, May 7 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)
