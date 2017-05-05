WEEKEND EVENTS: Looking for something to do?

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) – Sunshine this weekend calls for some fun adventure.

The following events will be taking place across the Chippewa Valley on Saturday:

Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market

Phoenix Park

Opens 7:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

20 vendors with a variety of items: rhubarb, green onion, asparagus, meats, honey, syrup, cheese, bakery, coffee, dressing, toppings, hanging baskets and potted plants

Astronomy Day for the Chippewa Valley

UW-Eau Claire – Phillips Science Hall – Near the planetarium

Displays, solar telescopes, radio telescopes, meteorites, spectra and radioactivity!

Saturday, May 5 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

FREE

Wood, Wine & Cheese Open House

Porter Place, 914 ½ Porter Avenue, Eau Claire

Tim Tyler, from Eau Claire, will have wood furniture on display. Other artisans will showcase their pottery, paintings, jewelry. Wine and cheese will be served.

Saturday, May 6

Lakely Special Event: Derby Day

The Lakely

Televised derby coverage, derby fashion, mint juleps, kubb, a live horse will be present for photo opportunities

Saturday, May 6 (3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)

FREE

Chippewa Valley “It Works Gives Back” to Down Syndrome

225 Edward Street, Chippewa Falls

Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

Vendor, craft, pool and dart tournaments, live music

A fundraising & awareness event

Saturday, May 6 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

$5 ADMISSION

Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Book Sale

400 Eau Claire Street, Eau Claire

Children's, young adult, non-fiction and fiction books will be on sale. Bag sales on Saturday and Sunday feature discount pricing.

Friday, May 5 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Saturday, May 6 (1 p.m.-4 p.m.)

The following events will be taking place across the Chippewa Valley on Sunday:

Eau Claire Marathon

Carson Park, Eau Claire

Sunday, May 7 (Race for the full marathon begins 7:30 a.m.)

Sportscard & Sports Collectible Show - Free Appraisals

Oakwood Mall, 4800 Gold Road, Eau Claire

Sunday, May 7 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)