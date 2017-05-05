"myTEAM TRIUMPH" brings racing wheelchairs to Eau Claire Marathon

Despite the closed roads this weekend, there will be plenty of wheels on the pavement at 2017's Eau Claire marathon on Sunday.

"myTEAM TRIUMPH" is a non-profit athletic organization that provides racing wheelchairs to those who are disabled in order to make it possible for them to race. They compete with help from "angels", who are runners that will push the wheelchair warrior during the marathon.

UW-Eau Claire student Gabbi Torres is gearing up for her second year as an angel. " It's fun, just you know, talking with them while on a run, you know, we build that relationship with each other, and it's very centralized as into, you know, we were there for each other," Torres said.

"myTEAM TRIUMPH" is back for their second Eau Claire marathon with more captains and angels to guide them. Two wheelchair racers participated in 2016's race.

On Sunday, there will be 9 wheelchair racers with two doing the full marathon and seven racers doing the half marathon. There will be 40 angels assisting to help the racers cross the finish line.