Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market set to open Saturday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market will open its first outdoor market for the season on Saturday.

Deidra Barrickman, Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market manager, said she expects nearly 20 vendors to be at the market on Saturday. With recent warm weather, Barrickman said shoppers may see rhubarb, green onions, asparagus, and maybe even some lettuce greens.

As farmers wait for more produce to grow, she said there will also be products that do not need sunshine, like meats, salsa and honey. The farmers market is adding new vendors this year, including a new garlic grower and another who sells bison meat.

Barrickman said the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market has been around for nearly 30 years, and she said it is not surprising to see interest in the market grow each year.

"I'm sure it is the local, fresh produce, that's number one, but I think there are a lot of social things going on," Barrickman said. "People love to meet their friends and family here, and I think they just like the atmosphere of it. We have a lot of friendly vendors. Everything looks so beautiful."

The farmers market is open each Saturday in May from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.