Eau Claire landlord faces lawsuit in fatal fire from two years ago

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire landlord faces a lawsuit over a fire that killed one of his tenants two years ago.

It happened in the early morning hours of April 19, 2015 at a four-plex on North Barstow Street. 28-year-old Rashaun Moore was trapped inside his apartment and died later from smoke inhalation.

Now, Shawntrell Moore has filed suit on behalf of Rashaun's surviving minor daughter, claiming the landlord, Sean Olson, did not have working smoke detectors or fire alarms in the apartment.

The suit also claims Olson failed to discover "sub-standard electrical wiring" in the apartment. No dollar amount for damages is listed in the lawsuit.