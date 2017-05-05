Prepare for road closures ahead of Eau Claire Marathon

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There's a lot going on around the city this weekend, including the Eau Claire Marathon, which means you might want to think twice before taking a drive downtown on Sunday.

Preparations for the big race were underway Friday at Carson Park. Organizers said the community is generally happy to host the thousands of runners and supporters that come to Eau Claire for the weekend. But, they know not everyone is thrilled about the extra traffic or the road closures that happen during the race.

Portions of over a dozen streets will be closed. Pat Toutant, co-director of the Eau Claire Marathon, said roads will re-open as runners move through the course so they're asking everyone to be extra cautious when traveling around downtown on Sunday.

"Spectators, runners and automobiles don't mix. So, we try to keep them away. And, that's just the best way, I think, to do it for our race,” Toutant said.

If you plan on heading over to Carson Park this weekend, organizers suggest leaving your car at home and taking a shuttle to the park; vehicles won't be allowed into the park before the race this year.

