Black River Falls "Bruce's Legacy" honors late brother

Altoona (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin group has made a national legacy by saving lives and assisting search missions, including here in the Chippewa Valley.

Bruce's Legacy is a volunteer organization that travels around the nation, aiding in drowning recoveries and scuba diving support. Based out of Black River Falls, the group goes where they are needed at no cost to either the local department or family in need. It was started by Keith Cormican about four years ago in honor of his brother, who died while on a rescue dive as a Black River Falls fire fighter.

"These guys have big hearts. They wanna help families and such, but sometimes, if they don't have the training, they get themselves in to trouble,” Cormican said. “So that's kind of what we're doing here is a memorial for him. It's in his memory and to go in and help these families and get quicker closure."

Today, the group was out on Lake Altoona demonstrating their underwater sonar equipment and how they perform recoveries for local emergency personnel. The group said what set them apart is the technology, which costs about $240,000, all of which came out of Keith's pocket. Bruce's Legacy accepts donations to continue their efforts on the water.