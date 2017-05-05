Tourism spending up for Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - According to newly released numbers, state officials said 2016's tourism spending is up about 3 percent across the state. In Eau Claire County, that number was around 6 percent with officials noting local spending went up over $12 million.

Visitors spent $228 million locally on things like lodging, food, shopping and recreational activities. But, Linda John, the executive director with Visit Eau Claire, said it's about more than just getting people here.

"That whole workforce development ties directly into the quality of life aspects of tourism. And, we work really closely with the university and economic development organizations to broaden it beyond just a visit – into something that might become a relocation, or like I said, going to school here, but it all starts with a visit,” John said.

In Chippewa County, officials said visitor spending also went up by about 6 percent, bringing in $89 million in 2016. As for 2017, staff said that number is expected to go up even more with Leinie's 150th anniversary. They said most of the hotels in the area are already booked up for the August celebration.