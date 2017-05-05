Dunn County man charged with strangling girlfriend's dog

Eau Galle (WQOW) -- A Dunn County man faces felony charges, accused of strangling his girlfriend's dog.



Brandon B. Johnson has been charged with mistreatment of animals causing death.



According to the criminal complaint, Johnson and his girlfriend had an argument October 17, 2015. Johnson's girlfriend said she left before the argument got physical. The following morning, she said that Johnson told her he had strangled her dog.



According to a complaint, he had called a friend to help bury the body. In an interview with police, that friend said she and Johnson took a drive, and she was unsure where exactly they had buried the dog.



Johnson will make his initial appearance on May 30.